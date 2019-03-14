Mangas’s Melee Mayhem professional wrestling benefit to make history in Alliance

By Kalin Krohe

Panhandle Post



A professional wrestling event and benefit will happen at the Alliance Eagles Club on Saturday, March 16. This is the first time an event like this has happened in Alliance.



Mangas’ Melee Mayhem is a professional wrestling event that will help raise awareness, and financial help for Laura Mangas. Mangas is currently battling thyroid cancer. The wrestling event will be on March 16 with doors opening at 5 P.M. and the event starting at 6 P.M.

Alliance native, Briar Clark, organized the event, and will also be wrestling under his professional wrestling name, “Hex”.

“I have put together a card from talent outside Nebraska…being Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah. All proceeds from this is going to Miss Mangas, our Middle School band director. This town is in for something that they haven’t seen since the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) was running. I don’t think this town has seen a wrestling ring,” said Clark.

“It’s going to be a good time. It’s going to be something you don’t want to miss that this town is not going to forget,” Clark said.

You can hear the full wrestling interview with KCOW’s morning show host Jason Wentworth below.