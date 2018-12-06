Man who snatched girl from her bed gets 89-99 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man accused of snatching an 8-year-old girl from her bed as she slept and sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to 89 to 99 years in prison.

Lancaster County District Court records say 23-year-old Cody Riddle was sentenced Wednesday. He’d pleaded no contest to sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors dismissed kidnapping and burglary charges in exchange for Riddle’s plea.

Police say Riddle went to steal items from the girl’s home in August 2015, entering through an open garage. Police say he found the girl, took her to his garage and bound her, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her or her family if she told anyone.

The girl later told her parents, who called police. Riddle was arrested the same day.