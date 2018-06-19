Man Who Sent Strippers To Neighbor’s Home Sentenced For Porn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A west Omaha man imprisoned for sending prostitutes dozens of times to strip on a neighbor’s front porch been sentenced for possessing child pornography.

Records say 46-year-old Douglas Goldsberry was given six years in prison on Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He must serve 10 years of supervised release after leaving prison. He’ll serve his federal time at the same time he serves his state sentence.

Goldsberry had pleaded no contest in September to pandering. Authorities say Goldsberry hired prostitutes to bare their breasts and strip on his neighbor’s porch while Goldsberry watched from his house. The family with two small children reported that women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013.

Investigators of that case found the porn on two of Goldsberry’s digital devices.