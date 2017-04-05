Man Who Held Girlfriend, Shot Arrow At Her Gets Prison Time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who held his girlfriend against her will, shot an arrow at her and threatened her teenage son has been sentenced to prison.

39-year-old Ryan Lamp was sentenced Wednesday to 10 to 18 years in prison for two terroristic threats and other related counts.

Police say he held the woman in their home for hours on Jan. 13, 2016, threatened to blow up the house and barely missed hitting her with an arrow.

He later threatened the woman’s 16-year-old son, who left and called 911. A deputy says he was outside the home when a car driven by the woman crashed through the garage door, with Lamp in pursuit holding a knife. The deputy used a Taser to subdue Lamp.