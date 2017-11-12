Panhandle Post

Man Who Fled Police In Eastern Nebraska Dies In Crash 

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Fort Calhoun man has died in a crash that occurred after he fled a police stop.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies Friday night stopped Jackson Potadle for speeding near Fort Calhoun High School.

Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson says deputies were preparing to search the vehicle when Potadle sped off. Robinson says Potadle lost control on a curve and drove into a ditch, where the vehicle hit a tree.

Potadle was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

