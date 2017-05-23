Man Testifies In His Own Trial In Marijuana Resort Case

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP) — A man on trial for his alleged role in a marijuana grow operation on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation has testified in his defense.

Eric Hagen faces drug conspiracy charges.

The Santee Sioux tribe hired Hagen to help set up a marijuana growing operation, but Hagen testified Tuesday that when the tribe destroyed the crop in 2015, he walked away.

Prosecutors tried to tie Hagen to day-to-day management of the grow room, but Hagen said he only visited the facility three times.

The Santee Sioux began growing marijuana after the Justice Department allowed Indian tribes to sell the drug under the same conditions as states that legalize it.

The jury is expected to get the case Wednesday after closing arguments.