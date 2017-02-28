Man Takes Plea Deal In Foltz Family Burglary Case

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) — A South Dakota man has pleaded guilty to burglarizing the home of the late Sam Foltz’s brother when he was in Lincoln honoring the Nebraska football player.

Online court records say 38-year-old Scott Davis, of Lennox, South Dakota, pleaded guilty to burglary and theft after prosecutors dropped two other charges. He also pleaded guilty to theft from a construction site on the same day. Sentencing is scheduled for April.

Authorities say Davis broke into the home of Jordan Foltz on Sept. 3 as the Foltz family attended a memorial for Sam Foltz at the Huskers’ home opener.

Davis was arrested in York County on Sept. 4 on suspicion of driving drunk, and officers say they found items in his car believed to have been stolen from Jordan Foltz.