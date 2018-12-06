Man takes plea deal in federal immigrant worker case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old man accused of providing people living in the U.S. illegally to O’Neill businesses has made a plea deal.

U.S. District Court records say 22-year-old Antonio De Jesus Castro pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lincoln to conspiracy to harbor aliens. The records say agreed not to prosecute him for other crimes, including fraud and money laundering, in return for his plea.

Castro was among those indicted in connection with Aug. 8 raids that targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota, including some in O’Neill. Officials say the business owners and operators knowingly hired people who are in the U.S. illegally.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 8.