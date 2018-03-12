Man Takes Plea Deal In Buffalo County Crash Deaths Case

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A May sentencing has been scheduled for a man accused of causing the drunken driving deaths of two people in south-central Nebraska.

Court records show 24-year-old Kalen Pfeiffer, of rural Amherst, pleaded no contest Friday in Buffalo County District Court to two counts of manslaughter. Prosecutors dropped a charge of drunken driving in exchange for the pleas and agreed to ask the judge to order concurrent sentences. The sentencing is set for May 21.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 4 last year on a gravel road northwest of Amherst in Buffalo County. Investigators say a large pickup driven by Pfeiffer and carrying five other adults ran off the roadway and rolled.

Twenty-one-year-old Amber Frerichs, of Bassett, and 29-year-old Neal Maloley, of Kearney, died at the scene.