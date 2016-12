GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was taken to a hospital after his standoff with police in Grand Island.

Officers were called to the scene near the Grand Island Public Library around 4:30 p.m. Monday, where a man was seen holding a gun toward his head. Just after 10 p.m. officers used a distraction device to startle and capture the man. It’s unclear whether any shots were fired.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.