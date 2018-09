LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was taken to a hospital he was rescued from the roof of a burning building in Lincoln.

The apartment building blaze was reported around 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Investigator Damon Robbins says the fire started when a man began lighting fireworks after a “psychological emergency.”

The man escaped from the third floor onto the roof. After his rescue he was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

The building was declared a total loss.