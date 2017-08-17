Man Suspected Of Posting Racist Flyers Cited By Police

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old Hastings man suspected of plastering racist posters on city utility poles has been ticketed.

Thursday that police had identified the man after receiving reports of the flyers, some posted near schools, on Wednesday.

The flyers, which included an obscenity, railed against “white guilt” and listed a white supremacist website.

The posters were removed, and the man was cited on suspicion of violating a city ordinance that bans posting on public property, which carries up to a $250 fine. He was also cited with misdemeanor criminal mischief, punishable by up to three months in jail.

Mayor Corey Stutte blasted the posters, saying, “this racist ideology is against everything that our community and our nation stands for.”

