Man Suspected In Lincoln Road Rage Crash Arrested In Detroit 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of intentionally hitting a man with his car in a Lincoln road rage incident that saw the victim’s leg amputated has been arrested in Detroit.

28-year-old Deaubre Gardner was arrested Tuesday in Michigan. He’s being held in the Wayne County Jail in Detroit, awaiting extradition to Lincoln on charges of first-degree assault, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Police say Gardner was behind the wheel Aug. 31 when he hit 39-year-old Steven Collins.

Police say the incident began when both men got out of their vehicles following a crash, then Gardner got back into his car and intentionally hit Collins, severely injuring Collins’ leg. The leg had to be amputated at a hospital.