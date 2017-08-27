Man Stabbed To Death In Norfolk; Another Man Arrested

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Police in Norfolk say a man has been stabbed to death, and another man has been arrested in the case.

Police say officers were called to an apartment complex Friday afternoon on reports of a stabbing and found a man with wounds outside the complex. The man died at the scene. Police had not released his name by midday Saturday pending notification of his family members.

A suspect, a 48-year-old Norfolk man, was arrested Friday night after he turned himself in at the police department. He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.