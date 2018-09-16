Man Shot In Western NE Park

According to the North Platte Post, “A 22-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times at a North Platte park.”

“On September 14, at around 9:15 p.m., North Platte Police responded to Great Plains Health where a patient was receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.”

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a friend met up with two other individuals at Centennial Park.”

“Police say the suspects were driving a green older model vehicle and, shortly after meeting the victim and his friend, a disturbance erupted.”

“The victim, identified as 22-year-old Ethan Pohlmeier was shot multiple times and died at the hospital after being transported by his friend.”

“Investigators say the suspects left the area northbound on Union Avenue. They are asking anyone with home surveillance cameras to allow them to review video footage they may have captured.”

“If anyone has any information, contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or give your tip anonymously through Crimestoppers 1-800-933-TIPS.”