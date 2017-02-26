Man Shot In Face Walks 8 Blocks For Help

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man shot in the face Saturday at a northeast Omaha intersection walked about eight blocks for help.

54-year-old Terry Hudson was outdoors just after midnight when he was shot.

Police Sgt. Owen Gregg says Hudson walked to a house a block to the west, and a person there called 911, but Hudson continued on. A trail of blood marked his path.

Officials say Hudson was soon taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center. Police say his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Gregg says it was not clear whether the assailant, fired while he was standing or from a vehicle. Police had not announced an arrest by midday Saturday.