Man Sentenced To Prison For Injury To 5-Year-Old Girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old Malcolm man to prison for his role in the severe injury of a 5-year-old girl.

Bruce Sampson was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County District Court to two years in prison, the maximum he could get.

Sampson pleaded no contest earlier to attempted child abuse. His former fiancee, Cassondra Karst, was sentenced in March to six years in prison on two felony child abuse counts.

Court records show Karst called 911 in June 2016 to report the girl fell down the stairs and was unconscious.

But hospital staff said the girl had multiple bruises, and a CT scan showed a brain bleed. A doctor said the head injury was caused by blunt-force trauma or being shaken.