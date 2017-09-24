Man Sentenced To Prison For Having Child Porn 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 65-year-old Papillion man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing videos and pictures of prepubescent children engaged in sex acts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska says Leonard Megee was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in prison. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender following his release.

Megee was arrested last year after a search warrant served at is home turned up the images and videos on computers. Prosecutors say most of the children depicted in the images were between 5 and 8 years old.