Man Sentenced To 50-60 Years For Northeast Nebraska Homicide 

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (AP) — One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska’s Dakota County has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was sentenced Tuesday for attempted murder and being an accessory in the Nov. 1, 2016, fatal shooting of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest in October to the charges in a deal with prosecutors. Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, killed Kubik. Kubik’s dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing. Other parts of his body were found in a car trunk.

In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.