Man sentenced for 2018 meth bust in Hall County

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.



U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office says in a news release that Elmer Alexander Andrade was sentenced Thursday to 175 months in federal prison. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Andrade was stopped in Hall County on Jan. 18, 2018, by a trooper on suspicion of a traffic violation. The patrol says a search of his vehicle turned up 55 pounds (24.95 kilograms) of meth. A subsequent search of an apartment in Hastings turned up drug paraphernalia, sale ledgers, an AR-15 rifle and nearly $18,000 in cash.