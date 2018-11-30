Man seen on video sex assaulting drunken woman is imprisoned

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man caught on security video sexually assaulting a drunken woman at a Lincoln bar has been sent to prison.

Judge Lori Maret gave 47-year-old Moses Childs Jr. 19 years and 10 months to 20 years in prison at his sentencing Thursday. She told him that what she saw on the video was horrifying.

Authorities say employees at JJ Hooligan’s bar found the bar office in disarray when they arrived on Aug. 30 last year. They soon contacted police after seeing what they thought was sexual assault on the video.

Childs initially told police the encounter was consensual and that he had been drinking. His attorney, Stephen Kraft, told the judge that when Childs saw the video he realized he’d crossed a line. Childs pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree sexual assault.