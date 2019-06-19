Man ran over by vehicle dies near Crawford

A man has died after being run over by a construction vehicle near Crawford.



According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, on June 18 at around 9 a.m. the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol were called to investigate the death of 47-year-old Paulino Fonseca-Ramirez near mile marker 37 on Highway 20 near Crawford.

“An investigation of the scene and initial interviews with witnesses and medical personnel have led to a preliminary determination that Fonseca-Ramirez died of blunt force trauma injuries as a result of being run over by a construction vehicle,” Haug said.

Both Fonseca-Ramirez and the driver of the construction vehicle were working for Werner Construction on area road repair in Dawes County.

Werner Construction is based out of Hastings, Nebraska.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.