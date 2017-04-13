Man Pleads Not Guilty To Setting Lincoln Vet Clinic On Fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man suspected of setting a veterinary clinic on fire Jan. 1 has pleaded not guilty.

43-year-old David Fenstemaker was arrested two days after the fire at the Pet Care Center in Lincoln on suspicion of second-degree arson and burglary.

Police say surveillance video captured a masked man inside the clinic the night of the fire.

Less than an hour later, firefighters put out a small fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, mostly to the contents of an office and break room.

No staff members were there at the time, and no animals were injured.