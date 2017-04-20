Man Pleads No Contest In Kearney Robbery-Chase Case

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with robbing a teenage girl in Kearney has pleaded no contest to several crimes.

Online court records say 34-year-old Johnny Tavares is scheduled to be sentenced May 26 on charges of felony fleeing and misdemeanor assault and false reporting. Prosecutors amended the charges and dropped others in exchange for Tavares’ pleas Tuesday.

A court document says Tavares’ van collided with the girl’s vehicle Feb. 13 in Kearney and that he browbeat her into withdrawing $100 from an ATM, telling her the money would keep him from involving the police.

Officers soon spotted the van, stopped it and then chased it after it took off. Police say Tavares abandoned the van and fled on foot after it struck a garage during the chase. He was arrested later.