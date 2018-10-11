Man Killed While Walking Along Southwestern NE Highway

BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was struck and killed while walking along a highway in southwest Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Benkelman.

Authorities say a pickup truck hit 46-year-old Douglass Singer along U.S. Highway 34. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Singer lived in the tiny Dundy County community of Max.

The pickup driver was identified as 23-year-old Makayla Wiese, of O’Neill.

Authorities say weather conditions and lighting may have contributed to the accident.