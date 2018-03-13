Man Killed, Nebraska State Trooper Injured In Collision

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has died and a Nebraska state trooper has been injured in a collision on Interstate 680 in Omaha.

The Omaha Police Department says Trooper Christopher Goodrich was in his parked patrol cruiser on the shoulder of the interstate finishing a report around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into the back of the cruiser.

Police say Goodrich suffered a broken arm. The driver of the other vehicle, 21-year-old Avry Johnson of Omaha, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy has been ordered. Police are still investigating the crash.