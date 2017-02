PLEASANT DALE, Neb. (AP) — A 41-year-old driver has been killed in a rollover crash in rural Seward County.

The accident was reported a little after 8:45 a.m. Sunday, about 3½ miles south of Pleasant Dale. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says the westbound car didn’t halt at a stop sign and then ran into a roadside ditch before rolling several times into a field.

The office says Soe Doh Moo, of Crete, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was traveling alone.