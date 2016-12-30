Man Killed in Gage County Collision

BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed and three other people injured in a southeast Nebraska collision.

The accident was reported about 12:15 p.m. Thursday just west of Blue Springs on U.S. Highway 77. Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson says westbound and eastbound vehicles collided on a curve.

The man driving one of them was killed. Gustafson says a woman driving the other vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital and the two children with her were driven to a hospital for treatment.

The names of those involved have not been released.