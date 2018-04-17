Man Imprisoned For Stealing From Youth Basketball Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Seward man has been sent to prison for stealing from a youth basketball program.

Court records say 38-year-old Levi East was sentenced Friday to two to four years, with credit for one day already served in custody. He’d pleaded no contest to felony theft.

Lincoln police say in court records that East used credit and debit cards from the Cornhusker Shooting Stars program for nearly $96,000 in unauthorized personal purchases. He was working at the time for Lesoing’s Inc. as an office manager and as assistant director of the youth program.