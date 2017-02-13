Man Gets Probation, Fine For Crash Death of Minden Man

Man gets probation, fine for Kearney County crash death

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A man has been given probation and a fine for causing collisions that killed another Minden man last year.

Online court records say 37-year-old Jason Fiske was sentenced Thursday to 18 months of probation and fined $1,000. He’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say Fiske was driving a pickup on June 8 when he rear-ended a car driven by 62-year-old Neil Jurgens on U.S. Highway 34 in Kearney County. The crash forced Jurgens’ car into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by another pickup. Jurgens was pronounced dead at the scene.