Man gets Life for Omaha Shootings that Killed 2, Injured 1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison — plus 126 years — for a 2015 shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

Michael Nolt was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court. He was found guilty last October of first-degree murder and manslaughter for the Oct. 10, 2015, deaths of Malquan King and Arelius Hassell.

Prosecutors say the shootings were part of a botched robbery. They say Nolt shot Hassell in the face after a brief argument, and then shot two other people hiding in a closet, killing King.

Six children in the house at the time were not hurt.