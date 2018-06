PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for taking nude photos of two 13-year-old girls in an Omaha suburb.

Court records say 37-year-old Jay Samudio was sentenced Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court in Papillion to eight to 12 years in prison. He’d pleaded no contest to two child pornography counts after prosecutors lowered them.

Prosecutors say the girls told Bellevue police in 2017 about the photo sessions with Samudio, who lavished gifts on them.