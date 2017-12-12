Man Gets 7 Years In Federal Prison For Child Porn 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 36-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography that included images of babies being abused.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nebraska says Diego Vigil was sentenced in Omaha’s federal court on Monday. There is no parole in the federal system.

Following his release from prison, Vigil must serve a 10-year term of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say that a search warrant served in March on Vigil’s home turned up 200 videos and 4,000 images of child pornography. Investigators say the images were of infants and children ranging in age from toddlers to 13 years.