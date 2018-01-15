Man Gets 6-8 years For Interstate 80 Crash Death 

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Gretna man has been imprisoned for causing the Dawson County crash death of a passenger in his car.

21-year-old Elijah Helms was given six to eight years in prison at his sentencing Friday in Dawson County District Court in Lexington. He’d pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and to driving under the influence, causing serious injury. Prosecutors dropped three related charges.

The crash occurred Oct. 29, 2016, on Interstate 80 near Lexington. Authorities say Helms’ car crossed the interstate median and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. A passenger in his car, 19-year-old Lexa Douglas, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene. Helms, two other people in his car and two in the other vehicle were hospitalized.