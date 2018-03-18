Man Gets 20-50 Years For Firing At Vehicle Full Of People

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been imprisoned for shooting at a vehicle full of people in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Shantrell Hickey was sentenced Wednesday to 20 to 50 years. He’d been found guilty of discharging a firearm near a vehicle and of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Police say he fired at least seven shots at the vehicle on Feb. 21, 2017. No injuries were reported.