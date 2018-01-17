Man Gets 110-130 Years For Killing Omaha Resident 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 110 to 130 years in prison for killing an Omaha resident.

Court records say the sentenced was handed down Tuesday to Jeffrey Loving, whom a jury found guilty of second-degree murder and of a weapons crime. Prosecutors say he shot to death Marshall “Mickey” Washington Jr. on Washington’s 49th birthday, July 7, 1996.

Police say Loving had been shooting at an uncle over a drug debt.

The records say Loving’s request for a new trial has been denied.