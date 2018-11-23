Man gets 10-12 years for Chadron sex assault on drunken teen

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for having sex with his girlfriend’s drunken 17-year-old daughter in northwest Nebraska.

Dawes County District Court records say 32-year-old Jesse Barber was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 12 years. He’d been convicted of a sexual assault that occurred in 2013.

Prosecutors said Barber wasn’t arrested until August last year because the young woman and her mother didn’t tell police about it until May last year.

Barber has said he let the teen stay at his Chadron home for safety because she was so badly intoxicated and that she’d initiated the actions that led to sex. He’s an Omaha resident now.