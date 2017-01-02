Man Freezes to Death in Home after Snowstorm

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead in his home near Cody last month froze to death after a snowstorm.

The body of 69-year-old Larry Joe Sperry was found by two neighbors on Dec. 17, when the temperature was -9 degrees. They went to check on Sperry when they didn’t see any smoke coming from his chimney.

The Park County Sheriff Office says neighbors had brought Sperry extra food, water and firewood in the days before his death. They told investigators that he seemed coherent but the house was very cold. He reportedly said he planned to wait to start a fire in his woodstove, the home’s only heat source, when it got colder.