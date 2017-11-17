Man Found Guilty Of Killing Scottsbluff Girlfriend 

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing his girlfriend has been convicted of first-degree murder and weapons count.

A Scotts Bluff County jury took three hours Thursday to find 64-year-old Lucio Munoz guilty of killing 48-year-old Melissa May.

Munoz was arrested in early January in Bradley, Illinois, after he was charged with murder in an arrest warrant.

May’s body was found the morning of Jan. 3 after officers went to check on her welfare. Authorities say they believe Munoz used a knife to kill May on Dec. 31.

Munoz will face a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment when he’s sentenced on Jan. 4.