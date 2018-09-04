Man Found Dead In Chadron

According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, “On Saturday, September 1st, Chadron Police and the Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were dispatched at approximately 3:00 p.m. to investigate the unattended death of 71 year old Chadron resident, Anthony Hawthorne.”

“Neighbors, who had not seen Mr. Hawthorne for over a week, contacted authorities and requested law enforcement enter his apartment, where he was discovered to be deceased. An investigation of the scene leads to a preliminary finding of death by natural causes, though the investigation into the specific cause of death continues at this time. Additional details will be released if needed.”