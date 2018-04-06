Man Found Dead At Alliance Hotel

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On the morning of April 3, 2018 at approximately 5:15 AM, Officers were called to the Alliance Inn and Suites Room, 117 Cody Avenue. Officers went to room #129. They met with the representative of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad who was on scene. The Train Master Carlos Rojas found Engineer Matthew J. McKelvey age 36 deceased. Officers conducted the investigation. Emergency Medical Services were called to check on the victim and confirm death.”

“The investigation revealed that Mr. McKelvey had received several messages, but they had not been opened since 8:30 AM on the morning of April 2, 2018. There was no evidence of foul play and it believed that Mr. McKelvey died of natural causes. Special Agent Matt Shannon of the Burlington Northern/ Santa Fe Railroad was notified of the incident and responded. The coroner was notified and the next kin were contacted by the railroad.”