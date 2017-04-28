Man Fatally Shot Following Rapid City Standoff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man was fatally shot by officers following a standoff in Rapid City.

The ordeal began with a call to police for a welfare check. Officials say the man who summoned police to the apartment about 1:30 p.m. Thursday pointed a pistol at the responding officer, who retreated and called for backup. Officers from a number of agencies responded.

Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick says the man waved the pistol outside his window and refused officer’s commands. Authorities say that about 5 p.m. the man aimed at law enforcement officers and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.