Man Electrocuted After Power Arcs To Truck Boom

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Eastern Nebraska authorities say a man has died after power arced from an overhead line into a truck boom.

Medics were sent to the Omaha Fish & Wildlife Club around 4:50 p.m. Thursday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the man was operating the truck with the raised boom when the accident occurred. The sheriff’s office says witnesses reported that the boom didn’t touch the line, but electricity arced into it and down through the truck into the worker. He was pronounced dead later at an Omaha hospital.

He was identified as 31-year-old Justin Mason, who lived in Bellevue.

The club sits on the south side of the Platte River on the north end of Cass County.