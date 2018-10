KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old man was fatally injured when his sport-utility vehicle crashed on the east edge of Kearney in south-central Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was ejected when his SUV went out of control and rolled, ending up in a field. The sheriff’s office says the driver died later CHI Health Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney.

His name hasn’t been released.