Man dies after SUV runs into rear of farm machine

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died after his sport utility vehicle ran into the back of a farm machine in northeast Nebraska’s Madison County.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 275, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Battle Creek. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says the SUV driven by 68-year-old Douglas Rakowsky struck the rear of a combine driven by Mark Freudenberg, of rural Madison.

Rakowsky was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in rural Battle Creek. It’s unclear whether Freudenberg was injured.

The accident is being investigated.