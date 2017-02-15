Man Dies After Omaha Police Take Him To Detox Facility

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man has died after officers took him to a detoxification facility to sober up.

Officers had taken 31-year-old Charles Switch to Campus for Hope Alcohol Treatment Center on Sunday evening after he was found on a residential porch, smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech. His blood tested out there at more than three times the legal limit to drive.

Police say that about 2½ hours later center employees found that Switch was experiencing a medical emergency. Police say he was taken to Creighton University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A grand jury will be reviewing investigational findings, because Switch’s death occurred while he was considered to be in custody.