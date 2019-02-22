Man dies after being injured in Nebraska I-80 pileup

AURORA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say an Indiana man injured in a multivehicle pileup on Interstate 80 has died.



The Nebraska State Patrol says 29-year-old Jason Palmer, of Mishawaka, Indiana, died Friday morning at a Kearney hospital.

The patrol says nine semitrailers and two passenger vehicleswere involved in the chain-reaction crashes Wednesday morning between the Aurora and Giltner exits in south-central Nebraska. Palmer was a passenger in one of the passenger vehicles. The driver was treated at an Aurora hospital and released.

The patrol says the foul winter weather was a factor in the crashes, which blocked the eastbound interstate lanes for around three hours.