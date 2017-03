LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man died after being found unresponsive at the base of a flight of stairs at his workplace in Lincoln.

Lincoln police say officers were called to Nebraska Machinery around 9 a.m. Monday after co-workers found the unresponsive man.

CPR was performed on the man until paramedics arrived, but he died later at a Lincoln hospital.

The cause of the man’s death wasn’t immediately clear on Monday.