Man Dies After Becoming Trapped Under Overturned ATV

MCCOOL JUNCTION, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after becoming trapped under his overturned all-terrain vehicle in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred Friday evening, about 1½ miles (3 kilometers) south of Interstate 80 in eastern York County. The York County Sheriff’s Department says Eugene Weise was heading east on a county road when he lost control of the ATV as he turned south. He became trapped under the ATV in the middle of the intersection.

The department says Weise was taken to a York hospital and then flown to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

The 57-year-old Weise lived in McCool Junction.