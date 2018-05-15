Man Died When Tractor Flipped Off Bridge

RED CLOUD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man died when the tractor he was driving plummeted off a bridge and landed upside down in south-central Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday near Red Cloud. Webster County Sheriff Troy Schmitz says the man was driving north on U.S. Highway 281 when the planter he was pulling ran up a guardrail and got hooked. That caused the tractor to spin into the side and flip over the rail onto dry ground below, landing on its cab.

Schmitz identified the tractor driver as 61-year-old David Mohlman, who lived in Red Cloud.